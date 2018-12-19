Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 152.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 14,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $831,000, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 119,598 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 28.76% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $420.4 MLN VS $432.8 MLN

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 35,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.55 million, up from 97,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 8.43M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 14/03/2018 – C: Citigroup says ‘malicious actor’ tried to hack credit cards tied to the Defense Department

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $373.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,900 shares to 800 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 84,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Since July 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $502,615 activity. Schofman David sold 2,000 shares worth $73,000. Shares for $226,444 were sold by MARTIN BOB L.

Among 8 analysts covering CONN’S (NASDAQ:CONN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CONN’S had 25 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, August 17 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, August 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 16. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 15 report. The stock of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by SunTrust. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CONN in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 21 by Stifel Nicolaus.

