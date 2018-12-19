Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 37.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 11,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44M, down from 29,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 3.34 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 64.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,650 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.74M, up from 93,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.02B market cap company. The stock increased 7.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 133.89 million shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – GE AND SAFRAN HAVE ALSO SENT TEAM TO ASSIST NTSB; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business

Timber Hill Llc, which manages about $99.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares North American Tech (IGV) by 9,719 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $20.77 million activity. Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54 million worth of stock or 160,064 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.62 million was made by KELLY JANET LANGFORD on Wednesday, August 22. Shares for $1.34M were sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 12.01 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 97,092 shares to 3.59 million shares, valued at $30.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 298,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 867,308 shares, and cut its stake in Gramercy Ppty Tr.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. Another trade for 191,000 shares valued at $2.49M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Tuesday, July 24. $94,800 worth of stock was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

