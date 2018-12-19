Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) stake by 4.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 34,521 shares as Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE)’s stock rose 27.91%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 700,678 shares with $11.91M value, down from 735,199 last quarter. Fireeye Inc Com now has $3.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 1.16M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has risen 43.01% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Rev $199.1M; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 230.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired 720,840 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 3.07%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 1.03 million shares with $63.54 million value, up from 312,342 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $12.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 753,159 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FireEye had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) rating on Wednesday, October 31. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $18 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FEYE in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of FEYE in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold FEYE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.55 million shares or 5.73% more from 128.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Ny holds 0.02% or 11,900 shares. Moreover, Icm Asset Wa has 0.23% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Janney Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 29,097 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 38,563 shares. Citigroup holds 221,600 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Ameriprise Inc invested in 703,870 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1,100 shares. Shapiro Cap holds 16.73 million shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 25,299 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has 0.14% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 5.58 million are owned by National Bank Of America Corp De. Blair William Il accumulated 67,360 shares.

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 14,963 shares to 301,970 valued at $36.40M in 2018Q3. It also upped Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) stake by 22,958 shares and now owns 139,728 shares. Sky Plc was raised too.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. Another trade for 3,201 shares valued at $46,271 was made by Reese Travis M. on Thursday, August 16. King Alexa sold $96,560 worth of stock. Robbins William T sold $952,275 worth of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on Thursday, November 1. The insider VERDECANNA FRANK sold 11,219 shares worth $162,172.

Among 7 analysts covering Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Molson Coors Brewing had 8 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, November 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Citigroup.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $667,546 activity. Anand Krishnan sold 2,595 shares worth $168,031.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 36,390 shares to 1.48M valued at $16.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 152,485 shares and now owns 447,570 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.