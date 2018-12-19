Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals I (LEO) by 73.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 131,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,294 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, up from 178,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 191,517 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has declined 16.14% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 106.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 27,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,755 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63M, up from 25,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 806,828 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN

Another recent and important PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $490.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 108,234 shares to 9,773 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,580 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Among 19 analysts covering PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. PBF Energy Inc had 77 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 15 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Monday, June 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 29 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of PBF in report on Monday, January 18 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, January 15. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 7 report. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Tuesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 107.22 million shares or 5.12% more from 102.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,006 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Com has 0.16% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 179,513 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 893,878 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.13% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 45,604 were reported by Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc. Van Eck holds 0.18% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 756,916 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Vident Advisory Ltd holds 0.22% or 110,545 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hanseatic Mgmt Services accumulated 0.9% or 19,316 shares. Cap Growth Mgmt Lp owns 90,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Com has 23,153 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gru reported 416 shares stake. 23,204 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 19,225 shares to 104,925 shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Build America Bond Fd N (NBB) by 272,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,064 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.42, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold LEO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 2.98% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 42,063 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Co holds 187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Robinson Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.43M shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 178,054 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0.08% or 30,000 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 105,713 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Raymond James And Associates invested in 135,439 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 206,857 shares. City Of London Invest Management Co holds 0.05% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) or 90,669 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 130,891 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,433 shares in its portfolio. 21,137 are held by Pnc Service Gru. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 100,782 shares.