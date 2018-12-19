New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) by 49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 28,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,231 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71M, up from 57,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Exlservice Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 51,735 shares traded. ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has declined 9.17% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXLS News: 17/05/2018 – FLAMINGO Al LTD FGO.AX – MASTER SERVICES DEAL SIGNED WITH EXL SERVICE HOLDINGS; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – EXL deepens investment in Healthcare and Analytics by signing a definitive agreement to acquire payment integrity and populatio; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Agrees to Acquire SCIOInspire Holdings; 17/04/2018 – ExlService Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ ExlService Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXLS); 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE 1Q REV. $207.0M, EST. $203.9M; 01/05/2018 – EXLSERVICE SEES FY REV. $835M TO $855M, EST. $845.4M; 01/05/2018 – ExlService Sees Deal Closing in Next 3 Month; 01/05/2018 – ExlService 1Q Rev $207M

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 5.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 30,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 507,117 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.13 million, down from 538,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 766,676 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 10.16% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EXL Partnering with PharmaCord to improve biopharmaceutical patient support programs through advanced analytics – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EXL Completes Acquisition of Care Management Firm Health Integrated – GlobeNewswire” published on December 26, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “EXL Expands Insurance Operations in Kansas City Area – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EXL Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EXL Named a ‘Leader’ in Business Process Transformation through RPA & AI by NelsonHall – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold EXLS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.35 million shares or 1.27% more from 29.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ami Asset holds 207,232 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 7,884 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 11,320 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 7,729 shares. Pembroke Ltd holds 0.79% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) for 115,658 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Comerica State Bank invested 0.02% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). 51,085 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Thomson Horstmann Bryant reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Wealthtrust accumulated 203 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Schwab Charles Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS). Regions Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $14.21 million activity. Bhalla Vikas sold $367,320 worth of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) on Monday, July 9. The insider Miglani Nalin Kumar sold 3,742 shares worth $202,667. 2,220 shares valued at $123,543 were bought by STUDENMUND JAYNIE M on Thursday, December 13. 3,233 shares valued at $185,154 were sold by OSTLER CLYDE W on Tuesday, December 4. $357,560 worth of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was sold by STAGLIN GAREN K. Chhibbar Vishal had sold 5,915 shares worth $377,969 on Friday, August 31.

Among 12 analysts covering ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ExlService Holdings had 30 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) rating on Thursday, October 26. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $66.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 18. As per Tuesday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 23 report. Bank of America downgraded ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) on Wednesday, August 9 to “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EXLS in report on Thursday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 27. Robert W. Baird maintained ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) rating on Tuesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target. The stock of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 1 by SunTrust.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $389.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 8,296 shares to 42,826 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 25,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,303 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Among 14 analysts covering Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Copart had 34 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral”. Stephens maintained the shares of CPRT in report on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Barrington Research on Friday, September 23. Stephens upgraded Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) on Monday, February 12 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) rating on Wednesday, August 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $3300 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, December 22.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 20, 2018 : ADSK, CPRT, KEYS, GPS, FL, ESL, SE, CAL, VNET, QADA, SBLK, LTM – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services, Inc (KAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 19, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CPRT shares while 158 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 172.64 million shares or 1.07% less from 174.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Communication holds 0.02% or 31,688 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability Co has 27,476 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 667,816 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 449,000 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 202,874 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). American Grp reported 72,211 shares. Legacy Private Trust Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,661 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 39,887 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.66% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ghp Investment owns 31,865 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Gideon Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 507,117 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Com has invested 0.09% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).