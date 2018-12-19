Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Company (AWK) by 17.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 35,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 166,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.69 million, down from 201,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.79. About 452,802 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 7.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Gen Elec Co (GE) by 6.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 32,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,574 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70 million, down from 537,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 129.29M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold AWK shares while 192 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 139.95 million shares or 3.96% less from 145.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 269,800 shares. 5,068 were reported by Trexquant L P. Cohen Steers Inc reported 0.43% stake. State Street stated it has 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Boston Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,450 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,774 shares. Dnb Asset Management As owns 28,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 195,580 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Eii Cap Management Inc owns 3,119 shares. 5,509 were reported by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Metropolitan Life Ins Com, a New York-based fund reported 26,041 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 36,765 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.2% or 298,696 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 32,988 shares stake.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AWK’s profit will be $124.61 million for 33.62 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Water Works had 38 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $87 target in Friday, November 3 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of AWK in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. Janney Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 20 report. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AWK in report on Wednesday, December 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, August 3. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 2 to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) rating on Thursday, October 19. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $89.0 target. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, December 6 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Robert W. Baird.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 sales for $2.37 million activity. Another trade for 96 shares valued at $8,823 was bought by STORY SUSAN N. $924,339 worth of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shares were sold by Warnock Loyd A. Another trade for 1,114 shares valued at $98,901 was made by Kennedy Melanie M on Wednesday, August 15.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 58,763 shares to 196,758 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 22,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 547,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.49 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, July 24. 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwich Inv Mgmt Inc reported 12,713 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 1.97M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% or 13,655 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Kidder Stephen W invested in 0.29% or 70,018 shares. Gsa Llp has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 174,570 shares stake. Cap Investment Counsel has 0.42% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Janney Capital Mngmt holds 1.43M shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.36% or 7.60 million shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 29,693 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 40.82 million shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 7.21M shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has invested 0.36% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Webster Bank, which manages about $717.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc by 23,263 shares to 211,355 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VHT).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.56 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.