Country Trust Bank increased Caterpillar Inc. Common (CAT) stake by 3.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank acquired 4,895 shares as Caterpillar Inc. Common (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Country Trust Bank holds 164,637 shares with $25.11M value, up from 159,742 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc. Common now has $75.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.30% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.37. About 2.09 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES NEW CFO; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE

Among 6 analysts covering Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (LON:ULE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC had 7 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of ULE in report on Thursday, December 13 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Wednesday, June 27. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 1660 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The stock of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Friday, December 14. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1950 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. See Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

13/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1460.00 New Target: GBX 1120.00 Downgrade

09/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1400.00 New Target: GBX 2050.00 Upgrade

09/08/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1440.00 New Target: GBX 1660.00 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1650.00 New Target: GBX 1720.00 Downgrade

07/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1900.00 New Target: GBX 1950.00 Maintain

27/06/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

Country Trust Bank decreased Spdr Blackstone Gso Senior Loan (SRLN) stake by 10,423 shares to 225,188 valued at $10.66M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) stake by 147,810 shares and now owns 59,448 shares. Transdigm Group Inc. Common (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc has 3,073 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 132,673 are held by S&Co Inc. Shelter Retirement Plan invested in 39,400 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Amer Investment has 2,448 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 57,141 shares. At Natl Bank holds 0.08% or 4,563 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 890 shares. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wall Street Access Asset Llc holds 3,525 shares. Main Street Research owns 61,370 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt has 240 shares. Auxier Asset Management reported 4,002 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 65,295 shares. Rand Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 31,416 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, July 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $155 target. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 24. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $168 target in Tuesday, August 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by DZ Bank on Thursday, October 25 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Jefferies.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was bought by De Lange Bob on Friday, October 26. $5.40 million worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was sold by Johnson Denise C on Monday, October 1.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic and software solutions for the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 982.65 million GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. It has a 28.06 P/E ratio. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment offers electronic control systems, such as position sensing and control; airframe and engine ice protection and detection; electronic architectures; weapon control; and noise cancellation systems, as well as instrumentation, control systems, and software solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

The stock increased 0.44% or GBX 6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1375. About 176,910 shares traded. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.