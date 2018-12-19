CPChain (CPC*) hits new $-3.14700000000005E-05 price after -0.23% fall on December 18-19

CPChain (CPC*) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-3.14700000000005E-05 or -0.23% trading at $0.01364749. According to International Crypto Analysts, CPChain (CPC*) eyes $0.015012239 target on the road to $0.0308412415473742. CPC* last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.01368945 and low of $0.01294466 for December 18-19. The open was $0.01367896.

CPChain (CPC*) is down -17.19% in the last 30 days from $0.01648 per coin. Its down -60.46% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03452 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago CPC* traded at $0.1037. CPC* has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $13.65M market cap. CPChain maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. CPC* uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/01/2018.

CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system.