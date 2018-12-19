Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 0.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 4,977 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock declined 0.92%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 746,383 shares with $73.42M value, up from 741,406 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $124.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.64. About 2.57M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–CareLink Monitoring Service for Medtronic Cardiac Implanted Devices – NA; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 1.20, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 11 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold stakes in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.47 million shares, up from 1.88 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alliance California Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Among 12 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, November 21. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 22. Needham upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, August 13 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, August 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, August 27 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 22. Argus Research maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Monday, October 8. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $120 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Accredited Investors Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,150 shares. 1,273 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory. Capital Guardian stated it has 34,704 shares. New York-based Element Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.97% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 29,300 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.26% stake. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 966,999 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,920 shares. Meridian Counsel, California-based fund reported 5,103 shares. Condor Management holds 17,729 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 42,215 were reported by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Barnett Co has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Essex Financial Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 19,333 were reported by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 35,894 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) stake by 9,338 shares to 47,358 valued at $6.25 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 5,320 shares and now owns 929,141 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

It closed at $13.37 lastly. It is down 2.13% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.13% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 543,439 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 10,000 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 7,615 shares.