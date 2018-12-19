Credit Agricole S A Lowered By $381,085 Its F5 Networks (FFIV) Position; Phi (PHII) Sentiment Is 0.91

Credit Agricole S A decreased F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) stake by 5.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 1,915 shares as F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)’s stock declined 12.61%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 34,596 shares with $6.90M value, down from 36,511 last quarter. F5 Networks Inc now has $9.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 344,576 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has risen 26.82% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Phi Inc (PHII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.59, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 21 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 23 reduced and sold holdings in Phi Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 7.66 million shares, down from 7.89 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Phi Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 3.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 16,666 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. PHI, Inc. (PHII) has declined 68.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.21% the S&P500.

PHI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for clients in the gas and oil exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $45.57 million. It operates through three business divisions: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas segment provides helicopter services primarily for the integrated and independent gas and oil exploration and production companies, and other offshore oil service companies for routine transportation of personnel and equipment, transportation of personnel during medical and safety emergencies, and evacuation of personnel during the threat of hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions.

West Face Capital Inc. holds 100% of its portfolio in PHI, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc owns 1.21 million shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Capital Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 28,193 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold FFIV shares while 177 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 54.96 million shares or 5.41% less from 58.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). D E Shaw And Communications accumulated 448,925 shares. Davis R M reported 10,135 shares. 22,400 are owned by Fort Lp. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.1% or 3,627 shares. Logan Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,301 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,885 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 104,251 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cleararc holds 0.04% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 1,596 shares. Spectrum Management Group Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hendershot Investments Incorporated invested in 0.78% or 10,984 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Investments Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 10.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.83 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $122.47 million for 20.05 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.55% negative EPS growth.

