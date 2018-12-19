Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,448 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.38M, up from 95,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 9.26 million shares traded or 6.94% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Vectren Corp (VVC) by 24.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 15,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,734 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.34 million, down from 62,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Vectren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 748,855 shares traded or 8.89% up from the average. Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) has risen 4.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VVC News: 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VECTREN CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Vectren Corporation (VVC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS SPENCER COUNTY, IND. FOR SOLAR ARRAY; 01/05/2018 – Vectren Backs 2018 EPS $2.80-EPS $2.90

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Monday, August 14 by Wolfe Research. The rating was initiated by Tigress Financial on Friday, April 28 with “Buy”. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies downgraded CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, December 12 to “Hold” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, November 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, December 4. As per Thursday, February 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, August 10. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $77.0 target in Friday, October 27 report.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health: The Forgotten Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health, TransCanada, Nektar Therapeutics, LendingTree, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and TripAdvisor â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CVS Health’s MinuteClinic Receives Fifth Consecutive Accreditation From The Joint Commission – PRNewswire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hl Financial Service Llc reported 1.65 million shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Com invested in 33,412 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Iowa Bancshares owns 20,532 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 638,980 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Massachusetts Financial Service Commerce Ma reported 1.83 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Profund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 467 shares. Truepoint Inc has 43,222 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,341 shares. Arcadia Mgmt Mi holds 0.02% or 866 shares in its portfolio.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 41,913 shares to 149,823 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 9,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,212 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. $2.02 million worth of stock was sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72M worth of stock. 8,564 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $642,300 were sold by Hourican Kevin. 14,229 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Brennan Troyen A.

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80 million and $296.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,641 shares to 95,497 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 31.08% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.74 per share. VVC’s profit will be $80.59M for 18.51 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Vectren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold VVC shares while 98 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 49.20 million shares or 3.88% less from 51.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 39,976 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp has invested 0.08% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 137,919 shares in its portfolio. 1.15M are owned by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon. Sei Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.04% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Duncker Streett Com reported 0% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Benin Corporation owns 3,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. James Invest Research Inc has 3,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 714,273 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Vertex One Asset has invested 0.94% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.01% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Amp Investors Ltd holds 18,358 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.12% invested in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC). Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.02% in Vectren Corporation (NYSE:VVC).