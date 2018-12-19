D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 24.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc acquired 15,102 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 77,021 shares with $6.79 million value, up from 61,919 last quarter. Target Corp now has $33.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 3.52 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) had a decrease of 0.1% in short interest. LXRX’s SI was 10.20M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.1% from 10.21 million shares previously. With 407,600 avg volume, 25 days are for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s short sellers to cover LXRX’s short positions. The SI to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 9.66%. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 400,145 shares traded. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has declined 27.78% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.78% the S&P500. Some Historical LXRX News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: EMA to review sotagliflozin as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 22/05/2018 – FDA to review Zynquista™ (sotagliflozin) as potential treatment for type 1 diabetes; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: New Drug Application Submitted to U.S. FDA; 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 04/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Topline Clinical Data for LX9211 – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/18/2018: LXRX, LLY, APHB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, APHB – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in December – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FDA Advisory Committee to Review Investigational Sotagliflozin as Potential Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ad Com January 17 for Sanofi’s diabetes med sotagliflozin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company has market cap of $748.89 million. The firm offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Ishares Us Core Value (IUSV) stake by 16,677 shares to 17,864 valued at $1.01M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stake by 32,011 shares and now owns 23,399 shares. Nike Inc. Cl B (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.