Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 5,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,784 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, down from 45,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 1.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR

Darsana Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp bought 349,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.40M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 1.96 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, January 8. Barclays Capital maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, December 4 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, June 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 1. JP Morgan maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, January 3. SunTrust maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Monday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 7 report.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “â€‹CBJ Morning Buzz: Convention center revamp approved; Layoffs at nuclear firm and buyouts at Duke Energy; BofA error gives people free money – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy to Survive a Bear Market – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Duke Energy plans $1M in grants for SC tech colleges – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 High-Yield Safety Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 3.19% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.94 per share. DUK’s profit will be $648.72M for 24.15 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.85% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $633.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 12,256 shares to 35,902 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,374 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Saturna Cap Corporation stated it has 3,031 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.2% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Vision Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,703 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 28,277 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Altavista Wealth Inc invested in 16,280 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Duncker Streett & stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division has 0.16% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 40,858 shares. 623 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. First Financial Corporation In reported 11,087 shares stake. Ally Financial holds 35,000 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Darsana Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $989.03M and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 850,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $41.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 33 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. T-Mobile US had 87 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 14 with “Hold”. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Wednesday, January 11 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Tuesday, January 10. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by BTIG Research. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, November 21 to “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) rating on Friday, July 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $45 target.