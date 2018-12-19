Davidson D A & Company increased Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) stake by 19.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 45,810 shares as Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)’s stock declined 21.06%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 286,544 shares with $4.79M value, up from 240,734 last quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 404,115 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 23.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK

Corillian Corp (CORI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. It’s down -2.58, from 3.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 32 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 24 sold and trimmed holdings in Corillian Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 35.06 million shares, down from 69.99 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Corillian Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 17 New Position: 15.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 19 buys, and 2 sales for $190,529 activity. LANDY MICHAEL P also bought $2,000 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, September 17. $995 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Miller Kevin S.. The insider LANDY EUGENE W sold $134,720. $15,845 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Haimm Brian on Friday, June 22. Rytter Katie had bought 370 shares worth $8,843 on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 9,396 shares valued at $154,000 was made by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, September 17. Nagelberg Allison also bought $9,997 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, November 30.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 7,863 shares to 57,939 valued at $2.96M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 4,117 shares and now owns 62,497 shares. Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MNR shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.40 million shares or 0.17% less from 52.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 48,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0% or 81,654 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.56M shares. Vident Investment Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 54,928 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt reported 23,267 shares. American Inc accumulated 51,362 shares or 0% of the stock. 24,613 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company. Eii Mgmt owns 10,260 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 0.32% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 672,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Communication invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Redmond Asset reported 2.21% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com has 11,127 shares. 267,658 are held by Jrm Counsel Limited Liability Com.

Among 3 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monmouth Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, October 9.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Corium International, Inc. for 2.26 million shares. Broadfin Capital Llc owns 2.37 million shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors Llc has 1.62% invested in the company for 6.36 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Opaleye Management Inc. has invested 1.33% in the stock. Needham Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 208,141 shares.