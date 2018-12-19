Asset Management Group Inc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 11.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Asset Management Group Inc sold 8,201 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Asset Management Group Inc holds 66,041 shares with $7.38M value, down from 74,242 last quarter. Pepsico now has $156.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 2.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) stake by 1.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Capital Partners Llc acquired 11,800 shares as Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Davis Capital Partners Llc holds 691,800 shares with $27.08 million value, up from 680,000 last quarter. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 108,950 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 14.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

More notable recent ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 36% – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Announces 36% Dividend Hike – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At SFBS – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ServisFirst Bank Earns Exclusive National Endorsement from American Bankers Association – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ServisFirst eyes corresponding banking growth after key ABA endorsement – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is PepsiCo’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo completes acquisition of SodaStream International Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: By The Numbers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: PepsiCo Inc. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Braun Stacey holds 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 95,143 shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Palladium Limited Liability Com holds 134,235 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 2.52 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 315,717 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited accumulated 5,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Ltd owns 183,308 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 7,135 shares. Hamel Assocs has 10,111 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp owns 606,660 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 12,566 shares. Phocas Fin Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stephens Ar reported 147,797 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 8,845 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, July 3 to “Hold” rating. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Positive” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, October 3. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, October 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, October 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 3 by Deutsche Bank.