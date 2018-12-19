Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,747 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.35M, down from 42,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 18.43 million shares traded or 107.30% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 8.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 4,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 60,962 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.54 million, up from 56,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.02. About 1.02 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Notch Retail Stocks Poised to Beat the Market in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pending Home Sales Fall in October: Homebuilder ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “DKS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DICK’S Sporting Stock Up 29% YTD: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,682 shares to 57,711 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 42,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 774,709 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JNJ Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Hagens Berman Notifies Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Investors of the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – GuruFocus.com” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

