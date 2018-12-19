Fauquier Bankshares Inc (FBSS) investors sentiment increased to 3.75 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.42, from 2.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 15 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 4 reduced and sold stakes in Fauquier Bankshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.50 million shares, up from 588,736 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fauquier Bankshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 10.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Loews Corp. (L) stake by 5.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 255,207 shares as Loews Corp. (L)’s stock declined 9.65%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.25M shares with $213.36 million value, down from 4.50 million last quarter. Loews Corp. now has $14.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 636,941 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M

Davis Selected Advisers increased Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) stake by 27,702 shares to 526,859 valued at $8.28 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) stake by 37,448 shares and now owns 464,720 shares. Adient Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% or 3.12M shares. American invested in 0.03% or 205,121 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 450 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 280,279 shares. 15,000 are owned by Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 86,153 shares. 300 are held by Ims Cap Mngmt. 16,851 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 234,790 are owned by Korea. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 43 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Huntington Bank reported 221 shares stake. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. L’s profit will be $228.97M for 15.55 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.05% negative EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $245,004 activity. 664 shares were sold by LASKAWY PHILIP A, worth $32,191 on Monday, December 3. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J sold $32,191. Shares for $109,182 were sold by BERMAN ANN E on Tuesday, November 6. DIKER CHARLES M sold 357 shares worth $17,857. $17,861 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) shares were sold by HARRIS WALTER L.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. for 93,500 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 46,781 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 53,234 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,091 shares.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company has market cap of $71.70 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits. It has a 17.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include secured and unsecured commercial and real estate loans, stand-by letters of credit and grants available credit for installment, unsecured and secured personal loans, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as automobile and other types of consumer financing services.

