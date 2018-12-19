db x-trackers – Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 UCITS ETF (XGSD) Dips -0.56% on Dec 19

Shares of db x-trackers – Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 UCITS ETF (STO:XGSD) last traded at 275.95, representing a move of -0.56%, or -1.55 per share, on volume of 3,323 shares. After opening the trading day at 276.35, shares of db x-trackers – Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 UCITS ETF traded in a close range. db x-trackers – Stoxx Global Select Dividend 100 UCITS ETF currently has a total float of shares and on average sees shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 275.8 and high of 276.4.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index: Driving Sweden Economy

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index, or OMXS30, is the stock index for the 30 largest and actively traded companies on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, better known as Nasdaq Stockholm. The index is market capitalization-weighted and it is reshuffled twice a year where components that fall short of listing requirements are dropped and newly qualified stocks added. Dropped stocks can be readmitted to the index if they meet the requirements in the next rebalancing.

OMXS30 is adjusted to reflect changes in the market cap of its components. Such changes can result from companies issuing new stock to raise capital or convertible notes converting to stock if such transactions affect the market capitalization of the component.

OMXS30 was developed with a base value of 125 points in September 1986. The index went on to plunge to a record low of 98.86 points in November 1987, with the decline was linked to Black Monday rout that saw many stock markets shed huge value over a short time. Stock markets began crashing in Hong Kong on October 19, 1987 and spread quickly to Europe to the U.S. However, OMXS30 gradually recovered from the trough and hit its all-time high of 1719.93 points in April 2015.

OMXS30 is a key benchmark index for Stockholm stocks. Components of the index represent various industries. Financials, Industrials and Consumer services are the largest sectors in OMXS30.

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden’s primary stock exchange, lists more than 300 companies. The stock market was established 1863, but has changed names multiple times, including after the merge between futures exchange OM and Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Electronic trading on Nasdaq Stockholm was introduced in June 1990. Before the electronic trading was enabled on the exchange, all trading took place on the floor of the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building floor.

Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm begins at 9.00 a.m. and runs through 5.30 p.m. every weekday. The market is closed on weekends and holidays announced by the exchange.

Excitement in Stockholm stocks

Nasdaq Stockholm has been active in recent years as lower interest rates in the Eurozone fuel stock investment. The lower costs of credit in the Eurozone are part of economic stimulus measures that have helped lift consumer purchase power, especially backing growth and profitability in consumer products companies. The European Central Bank has also stepped up its bond buying to increase the supply of cash in the region’s economy.

Sweden is particularly reaping the benefits of the cheap money in Europe because of its vibrant Financials sector. That is partly Swedish stocks are seeing an influx of investors from domestically, the Europe region and beyond. Investors are further attracted by glowing growth prospects of companies in the country as cheap money due to low interest rates drives uptake of industrial equipment. A booming services and manufacturing industries and strong corporate governance standards are some of the reasons retail investors are buying up Swedish stocks.

Investor drift to Sweden in the recent months can also be linked to expectations that the country will reap from Brexit crisis as some financial services providers relocate from London.