December 18-19 was a bad day for DADI (DADI) after -3.14% drop

DADI (DADI) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0012956856 or -3.14% trading at $0.04001382. According to Top Crypto Experts, DADI (DADI) eyes $0.044015202 target on the road to $0.116291677466154. DADI last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.0415762644 and low of $0.0385657008 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0413095056.

DADI (DADI) is down -30.33% in the last 30 days from $0.05743 per coin. Its down -50.38% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.08064 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DADI traded at $0.2197. DADI has 100.00M coins mined giving it $4.00 million market cap. DADI maximum coins available are 100.00 million. DADI uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 01/09/2017.

DADI is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products.