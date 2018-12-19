Dekado (DKD) registered -8.33% drop on December 18-19

Dekado (DKD) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-7.61869999999999E-05 or -8.33% trading at $0.000838057. According to Global Crypto Analysts, Dekado (DKD) eyes $0.0009218627 target on the road to $0.00231134004234308. DKD last traded at TradeSatoshi exchange. It had high of $0.000914244 and low of $0.0007999635 for December 18-19. The open was $0.000914244.

Dekado (DKD) is up 34.02% in the last 30 days from $0.0006253 per coin. Its down -63.19% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002277 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DKD traded at $0.00856. DKD has 30.28M coins mined giving it $25,380 market cap. Dekado maximum coins available are 90.00 million. DKD uses X15 algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 25/03/2018.

Dekado is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the x15 algorithm.