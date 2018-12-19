Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) had a decrease of 3.33% in short interest. MBII’s SI was 4.25M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.33% from 4.40 million shares previously. With 105,600 avg volume, 40 days are for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)’s short sellers to cover MBII’s short positions. The stock increased 7.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 257,555 shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) has risen 30.03% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MBII News: 15/03/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS REPORTS ZEQUANOX® DISTRIBUTION PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – Regalia® CG Biofungicide Cleared for Use on Cannabis by the Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada Departments of; 24/05/2018 – Leagold Completes Acquisition Of Brio Gold And Welcomes Peter Marrone To Board Of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations to Use Proceeds for General Corporate Purposes; 05/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 10/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 29/03/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Record Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Marrone Bio Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBII); 16/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Hires Marcum LLP as Principal Independent Accounting Firm; 30/04/2018 – Grandevo® CG and Venerate® CG Approved for Use on Cannabis by the Colorado, Washington and Nevada Departments of Agriculture

Delphi Management Inc decreased Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI) stake by 15.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Delphi Management Inc sold 12,146 shares as Sinclair Broadcasting Group (SBGI)’s stock rose 11.33%. The Delphi Management Inc holds 66,042 shares with $1.87M value, down from 78,188 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcasting Group now has $2.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 1.11M shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has declined 15.08% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Stations Earn Multiple Awards for Outstanding Journalism; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – REACHES AGREEMENT FOR MULTI-YEAR RENEWALS OF 34 FOX AFFILIATIONS; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to buy seven local TV stations from Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair CEO Admits Tribune Merger May ‘Just Expire’; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair to sell TV stations as part of Tribune acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Standard Media Group LLC acquires 9 television stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast :Divested Stations Are Being Sold for a Combined $1.5B of Gross Sales Proceeds

More notable recent Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Marrone Bio Innovations Launches TerraConnectâ„¢ New Biological Seed and Soil Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “MARRONE BIO (MBII) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.54 million. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 3.03, from 5.83 in 2018Q2.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $80,548 activity. VAN HERK INVESTMENTS B.V. sold $30,648 worth of stock or 15,578 shares. ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS also sold $49,900 worth of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) on Monday, August 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 6 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, August 10. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Tuesday, December 18. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $35 target in Thursday, November 8 report.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Perrigo Company plc, Sina, Gerdau SA, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Invesco, and Enbridge â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Sinclair Broadcast Group, Meredith and Acushnet Holdings – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Tribune Media Stock Jumped Monday – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast names leaders for streaming offering Stirr – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tribune Gets Better M&A Script In Second Season – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.