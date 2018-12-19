Bokf increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 11.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 2,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,174 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99 million, up from 18,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 488,152 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 8.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 484.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 44,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 59.13M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS LBCM’S EXPECTED RATINGS AHEAD OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP RE-ORGANISATION; 24/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch’s Thundering Herd Braces for Pay Clawbacks; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO PAY $42 MILLION TO N.Y. OVER `MASKING’ PLOT; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 23/03/2018 – NY AG Fines Bank Of America $42 Million For Fraudulent ‘masking’ Scheme — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America to get a new Dallas market president – Dallas Business Journal” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 23 by CLSA. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Thursday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was initiated by Vining Sparks on Monday, April 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Tuesday, June 6 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, November 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pettee reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1.75 million shares. Comm Bank holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 636,537 shares. Qci Asset Management Incorporated Ny reported 593,330 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Incorporated reported 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shapiro Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 3.68M shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt has 216,865 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 8.52M shares. Becker Capital Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.71% or 5.45M shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 184,993 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Llc reported 7,163 shares. 603,135 were accumulated by Cambridge Co. Price Michael F accumulated 10,000 shares. Ameritas stated it has 284,299 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Safely Hold for a Decade or More – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cintas declares $2.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Fifth Third stock plummets with Dow, other banks – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ADT, Apple, BP, Ciena, Exxon Mobil, Fortinet, JD.com, Micron, UDR, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Exotic ETFs to Buy for a Better Portfolio in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold CTAS shares while 202 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 66.67 million shares or 4.35% less from 69.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 0.24% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 36,665 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. The Illinois-based First Amer Bancshares has invested 0.43% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 30,210 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn accumulated 11,822 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Nordea Investment holds 0% or 4,363 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 11,220 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 95,075 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 18,451 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 48,215 shares. Karp Capital invested 1.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 164 shares. Parkside National Bank Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Bokf, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4,031 shares to 21,140 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,119 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).