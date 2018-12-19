Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 9.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 8,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,229 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62 million, up from 88,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 2.33 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS DROP IN DEMAND AFTER TRAVEL CHANGES LED TO DECISION; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines April Traffic Rises 3.7%; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Shire Plc (Put) (SHPG) by 35.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.27% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.75M, down from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Shire Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $168.61. About 1.56M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has risen 18.67% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SHPG News: 23/03/2018 – Court Rules in Shire’s Favor, Bans Proposed Generic Adderall Variant; 07/05/2018 – Takeda Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Shire in Its Biggest Purchase; 11/04/2018 – TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL SOUNDING OUT MAIN CREDITORS FOR LOANS TO BUY SHIRE; 19/04/2018 – Shire pops 8% after Reuters reports that Allergan is in talks to acquire the company, competing against Takeda; 20/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC – STATEMENT RE PROPOSAL FROM TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED (“TAKEDA”); 30/03/2018 – Takeda interest in Shire divides investor opinion; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 30/05/2018 – Takeda shareholders demand veto over Shire-size purchases; 23/04/2018 – SHIRE CHAIRMAN KILSBY VOTING RIGHTS HELD PURSUANT TO PROXIES; 24/04/2018 – Shire plc : Shire announces revised proposal and extension of PUSU deadline to 8 May 2018

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 36,200 shares to 100,200 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (NYSE:F) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

More notable recent Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Shire’s prucalopride for CIC – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Shire (SHPG), Takeda Shareholders Approve $62 Billion Merger – December 6, 2018 – Zacks.com” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 12/06: (TST) (MIK) (SHPG) Higher; (CNAT) (NPTN) (HOME) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering Shire plc (ADR) (NASDAQ:SHPG), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Shire plc (ADR) had 80 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Piper Jaffray. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, May 26 report. Evercore initiated the shares of SHPG in report on Wednesday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, August 21. On Tuesday, January 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) rating on Friday, October 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $245.0 target.

Analysts await Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, down 5.28% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.98 per share. SHPG’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 11.18 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual earnings per share reported by Shire plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch Partners New York holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 186,280 shares. Auxier Asset holds 0.15% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap accumulated 5,626 shares. Shell Asset Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.18% or 850,000 shares. Gulf International Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 59,821 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated reported 65.54 million shares. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 0.04% or 330,940 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amp Capital Investors stated it has 98,997 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 22,886 shares. 48,657 were accumulated by Colrain Cap Ltd Com. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amica Retiree Med holds 0.17% or 3,637 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Management Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $416.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 8,000 shares to 55 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,701 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of DAL in report on Monday, December 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 28 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, August 24 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 3. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 29 by Stephens. As per Thursday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, October 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Southwest-Delta lawsuit takes turn, other airlines could enter Dallas Love Field – Dallas Business Journal” on December 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JetBlue Discount To Industry Increases As Airline Leads Traffic Metrics In November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta, Southwest board ‘Travel Tuesday’ â€” the new post-Thanksgiving sale for airlines – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta refinery will convert plastic waste to jet fuel with Sir Richard Branson-backed Agilyx – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines International Premium Economy Seats Go on Sale – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $5.31 million activity. $175,419 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by EASTER WILLIAM H III on Friday, August 31. 35,000 shares were sold by Bastian Edward H, worth $1.93M. The insider West W Gilbert sold 11,391 shares worth $607,106. $97,378 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by Meynard Craig M. On Thursday, July 19 Smith Joanne D sold $649,250 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 12,250 shares. Mattson George N also bought $211,460 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, December 17.