Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 98.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,464 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $841,000, up from 5,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 2.31 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New Com (RCII) by 664.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 156,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,640 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.58M, up from 23,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.51% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 9.57 million shares traded or 628.16% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 32,812 shares. Hodges Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Lc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 108,678 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Tru Co has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Patten Gru Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1,698 shares. Busey Tru Company reported 0.22% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.24% or 226,368 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 6,511 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 10,200 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Union National Bank invested in 68,192 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 6,951 shares. 45,953 were accumulated by Grimes &. Lvw Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,355 shares. First Fincl In has 27,388 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mai Capital Mngmt has 0.97% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 259,466 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Abbott Laboratories had 120 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 22 by BTIG Research. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. UBS initiated Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, September 22 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, March 14 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, October 18.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $751.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $30.08 million activity. 259 shares were sold by Bracken Sharon J, worth $16,369 on Monday, July 23. The insider LANE ANDREW H sold $610,513. $4.62M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Watkin Jared on Friday, November 2. $965,789 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was sold by Blaser Brian J. Another trade for 1,050 shares valued at $66,601 was made by PEDERSON MICHAEL J on Saturday, July 21. 142,341 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $10.30M were sold by WHITE MILES D.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Biggest Medtech Stocks — Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Am Cap Acquisition Co Com by 113,355 shares to 86,645 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 173,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,881 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc Com Class A.

Among 14 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc had 38 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, June 18 by Stephens. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 8. On Tuesday, December 13 the stock rating was initiated by Loop Capital with “Hold”. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 21. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Tuesday, December 6. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 18 by Janney Capital. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report.