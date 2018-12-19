Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 14.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,374 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41M, down from 23,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.21. About 3.04 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 21.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 6,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,466 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 30,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 12.24 million shares traded or 103.05% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 20 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy” on Friday, October 20. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Friday, April 20. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 21 report. Edward Jones maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $754.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,385 shares to 11,672 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,913 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.81% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Conning reported 361,430 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,425 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 0.37% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tctc Liability holds 0.75% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 199,149 shares. Finance Advisory Service Inc accumulated 4,383 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Heritage stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M&T Bancorporation holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Ltd has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 181,402 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.63% or 64,043 shares. 11,751 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Inc. Texas Yale Capital owns 17,013 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 23.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Delta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $164.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,590 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 26. Argus Research upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, April 27 to “Buy” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Barclays Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Monday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Nomura. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Tuesday, January 2 report. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 31 report.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $39.40 million activity. Borden Ian Frederick sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666. Easterbrook Stephen also sold $35.32M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, October 24. 3,192 shares valued at $562,335 were sold by Krulewitch Jerome N on Wednesday, October 24.