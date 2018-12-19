Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 63.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 37,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,728 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.56M, up from 58,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 353,770 shares traded or 87.15% up from the average. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 18.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 423 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.68 million, up from 3,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 8.52M shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $687,447 worth of stock was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million. 2,000 shares valued at $3.92M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Thursday, September 6. Another trade for 1,726 shares valued at $3.28M was sold by Jassy Andrew R. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virtu Fincl has 7,409 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 1.29% or 132,222 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 635 shares. Bessemer reported 431,934 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 309 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,332 are owned by Ipswich Inv. California-based West Coast Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hengehold Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 365 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 5,080 shares. Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 3,215 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,382 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,770 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Benin Management accumulated 1.11% or 1,384 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $445.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 13,712 shares to 16,192 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 7,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,113 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wolfe Research on Friday, February 23 to “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 2. As per Friday, February 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, January 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $1400 target. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 22 report. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 21 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Telsey Advisory given on Monday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 17.75 million shares or 9.18% more from 16.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fin Svcs Gp holds 1,724 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 20,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 19,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 15,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Kornitzer Cap Ks has 119,480 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 6,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Df Dent & stated it has 13,585 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.05% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 10,257 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 7,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 10,933 shares. Next holds 0.02% or 450 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $2.85 million activity. 11,175 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares with value of $875,338 were sold by Seaberg Karen. 10,000 shares were bought by Page George W Jr, worth $723,600 on Tuesday, August 28. The insider Griffin Augustus C. bought 2,000 shares worth $111,000. On Friday, December 14 Buttshaw Michael Rodger bought $23,800 worth of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) or 425 shares.

Diker Management Llc, which manages about $674.54 million and $281.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 92,600 shares to 93,813 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 104,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,612 shares, and cut its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).