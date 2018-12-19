Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 87.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 22,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,337 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $381,000, down from 26,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 8.46 million shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 202% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,200 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 791,526 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $100,727 activity. 1,173 shares were bought by Kempthorne Dirk A, worth $101,019 on Tuesday, August 28.

More important recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TechnipFMC UK Regulatory Announcement: TechnipFMC Announces 2019 Financial Guidance – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018, also Gurufocus.com published article titled: “Phil Fisher: When to Buy Stocks – GuruFocus.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC hikes dividend, sets $1B stock buyback, outlines five-year strategic plan – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering FMC Tech (NYSE:FMC), 25 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. FMC Tech had 106 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 23 by Jefferies. As per Friday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 16. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 4. The rating was initiated by CLSA on Friday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of FMC in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, July 23 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold FMC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.75 million shares or 1.33% less from 116.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,256 are owned by Creative Planning. Perella Weinberg Capital LP has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Live Your Vision Limited Co invested 0.12% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 4,389 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 226,690 shares. 95 are held by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Td Asset Inc holds 38,591 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has 249,596 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 5,757 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Company holds 0.56% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 49,826 shares. 294 were accumulated by Ims Capital Management. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 170,951 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Piedmont stated it has 5,328 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 165,500 shares to 95,300 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. On Wednesday, October 3 the insider Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44M. Shares for $5.73M were sold by IGER ROBERT A on Friday, November 9. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05 million.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $496.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 151,136 shares to 224,830 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) by 34,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Brightline’s Orlando-to-West Palm construction projected to start in new year – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here Are the 5 Highest-Rated TV Events of 2018 and What They Mean for TV’s Future – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Is a Sound Investment in an Unsound Market – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eastern State Bank has 16,649 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 6,754 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 797,498 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability holds 178,361 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability has 98,837 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 58,281 shares. Boston Prtnrs invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 428,279 were accumulated by Fiera Capital Corp. Vision Cap stated it has 48,398 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Utd Comml Bank Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 6,069 shares. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 99,989 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,370 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York owns 40,479 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, January 5 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, November 10. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 23 by CLSA. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, May 29. On Friday, November 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research to “Hold”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, April 18. Guggenheim maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 3 report.