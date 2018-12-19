Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (D) by 35.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 24,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,147 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10M, down from 68,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.27. About 2.39 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 7.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 45,442 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.56 million, down from 49,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $110.9. About 4.29M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of D in report on Friday, March 16 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 18. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. As per Sunday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Howard Weil. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Hold” rating by Tudor Pickering on Monday, April 3. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, June 16. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $711,500 activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is SCANA Corporation a Buy? – Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (D) Announces North Carolina Utilities Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA (SCG) Combination – StreetInsider.com” published on November 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Guggenheim: Dominion (NYSE:D)’s Scana (NYSE:SCG) Acquisition A ‘Big Win’ – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Court tosses permit for Atlantic Coast Pipeline to cross Appalachian Trail – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Morgan Stanley, Ross Stores and Dominion Energy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership owns 18,375 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 44,577 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Company stated it has 3,326 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.1% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Camelot Portfolios Llc has 10,590 shares. Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 714,982 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Motco invested in 0.36% or 51,386 shares. Amer Rech And accumulated 348 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0.23% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Mercantile Trust invested in 15,653 shares. Wills Gru owns 76,314 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,903 shares. Georgia-based Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.86% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.08M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forward Mngmt Limited accumulated 6,608 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 1.27% or 100,384 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miller Investment Management LP holds 10,229 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Clark Mgmt Group stated it has 342,242 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Cutler Investment Counsel stated it has 90,293 shares. Intact Inv Management holds 0.43% or 99,100 shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Counsel owns 7,064 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,695 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability owns 2,816 shares. Verity & Verity holds 2.51% or 85,321 shares. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division reported 139,787 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 75,980 shares. 10,663 are owned by Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability Com. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.71% or 12,933 shares.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $356.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,950 shares to 19,715 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, November 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 11 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 7 by BNP Paribas. UBS maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, August 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $95 target. The rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Buy” on Tuesday, November 15.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 11.55 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.82 million activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Premier Oil is Said to Eye Bid for Chevron’s (CVX) UK North Sea Assets, Chevron seeks First Bids by Dec-End – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Crude Oil Price Holds On to Gain Following Inventory Report – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil Corporation vs. Chevron Corporation – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Oil Slides Below Its ‘Reversion To The Mean,’ Dragging Chevron And Exxon Mobil Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.