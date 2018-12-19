Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 47.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 1,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,078 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 3,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $239.38. About 454,383 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 42.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 06/03/2018 – Buy Domino’s Pizza due to its massive global opportunity: Baird; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Party Still in Full Swing as CEO Nears His Exit; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: People actually want to buy a Rolex with a Domino’s logo; 12/03/2018 – Domino’s® Customers Can Score Big with Carryout BOGO Offer; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND UP 16.7% TO 5.25P; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 11,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.10 million, down from 137,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 33.61 million shares traded or 36.08% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.59 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spectrum Management Grp Inc reported 96,474 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Suffolk Limited Liability Corp owns 6,435 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.61% or 138,266 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 130,524 shares. Davis R M Inc owns 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,544 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,145 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Dana Inv Advsrs has 1.41% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stock Yards State Bank And Comm owns 65,040 shares. Numerixs Investment has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 192,476 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md has 46,773 shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Liberty Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 17,729 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community on 12/17/18 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ABIL, CMCM, ADSK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 17 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Thursday, May 19 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 8 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by Citigroup. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Positive” rating by OTR Global on Thursday, February 2. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20M. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324. Robbins Charles had sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28M on Monday, September 17. 68,308 shares were sold by Tan Irving, worth $3.24 million. On Thursday, November 29 the insider Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32M. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was sold by BHATT PRAT.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.47, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold DPZ shares while 104 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 35.69 million shares or 7.46% less from 38.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd holds 2,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 6,213 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 4,434 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Next Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 111,565 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.01% or 112,037 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Blackrock Inc invested 0.07% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 1.37 million shares stake. Synovus Fincl Corp has 2,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Down day for pizza stocks – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domino’s Pizza lower after comp sales miss – Seeking Alpha” published on October 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Domino’s Pizza -5% after sales growth trails estimates – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2018. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Domino’s Pizza: Still A Strong Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Papa John’s shares continue to decline as Trian ditches pizza deal – New York Business Journal” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $14.58 million activity. $1.29M worth of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares were sold by WEINER RUSSELL J. On Thursday, November 29 ALLISON RICHARD E JR sold $1.40M worth of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) or 5,000 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 102 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Wednesday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, October 14. On Thursday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 28 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Tuesday, October 4. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 14 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 9 by Goldman Sachs.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 37.11% or $0.72 from last year’s $1.94 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $110.63M for 22.50 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.41% EPS growth.