Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 59.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 46,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,469 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, down from 78,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 303,927 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 0.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,327 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.59M, down from 191,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.57% or $15.86 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 9.87M shares traded or 407.49% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages

Among 24 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Dover had 121 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, December 13. JP Morgan upgraded Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, September 20 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 18. On Thursday, June 8 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Tuesday, April 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $65 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) rating on Wednesday, October 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $91.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold DOV shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 129.10 million shares or 1.90% less from 131.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 33,158 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Communication owns 2,503 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fil holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,351 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bremer Trust Association holds 2,799 shares. Permian Prtnrs LP accumulated 771,200 shares or 11.29% of the stock. Miller Inv Lp holds 17,670 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Co has 90,000 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp owns 31,469 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Palo Inc holds 0.78% or 40,589 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Diligent Invsts Limited reported 9,181 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Company has 0.17% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 389,955 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,865 shares to 66,165 shares, valued at $132.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,580 activity.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 15.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.13 per share. DOV’s profit will be $190.23M for 14.29 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “K&L Microwave, Inc. Receives 2018 Champions of Maryland Manufacturing Award – PRNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “New Wilden® V150 Velocity Series Pump Provides Versatility and Reliability for System & Skid Operators – GuruFocus.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robert Livingston Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canadian Pacific Railway, Koninklijke Philips NV, EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, Black Hills, Dover, and SEI Investments â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,141 were reported by Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 32,910 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru reported 12,693 shares stake. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt invested in 5,366 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Associated Banc invested in 1,537 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 1,870 shares. Cardinal Capital, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,127 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,596 shares. Ally Financial Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hilton Capital Llc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.26% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 24,574 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 316,404 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc has 1,005 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 1,342 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 6,268 shares.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees FedEx as oversold ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday Morning: DIA, PLAY, NFLX – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx Corporation (FDX) CEO Fred Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – Did Postal Reform Task Force Give Private Carriers an Early Christmas Gift? – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) – FedEx Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Stephens maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Thursday, March 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, November 2 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 30 by Wolfe Research. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, December 14. On Wednesday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. 1,000 FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares with value of $225,156 were bought by Griffith Susan Patricia.