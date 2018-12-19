International Value Advisers Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc. (MMC) stake by 16.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. International Value Advisers Llc sold 116,231 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc. (MMC)’s stock declined 1.83%. The International Value Advisers Llc holds 573,914 shares with $47.47M value, down from 690,145 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc. now has $41.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 713,746 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields reported 96,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sun Life invested in 1,391 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.13% or 113,362 shares. Next Financial Gp holds 846 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,587 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 4,078 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company stated it has 320,720 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Nomura Asset Mngmt accumulated 304,900 shares. Hengehold Management Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,947 shares. Nbw Cap Limited has 46,839 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.02% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.03 EPS, down 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMC’s profit will be $518.82 million for 19.78 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.05% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Marsh \u0026 McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Marsh \u0026 McLennan had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) rating on Thursday, September 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $98 target. Citigroup maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) rating on Thursday, July 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $97 target. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 15. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14.