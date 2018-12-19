Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 50.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 36,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24M, up from 73,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 71.40 million shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 29.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 27,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, up from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 296,204 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 47.75% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Walks to End Pancreatic Cancer at PurpleStride San Francisco 2018; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME PACT TO DEVELOP IHC COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 27/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on FPA150 at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Expects 2018 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be Less Than $135 M; 04/05/2018 – Five Prime Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Five Prime; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan lrving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Among 15 analysts covering Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Five Prime Therapeutics had 32 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Zacks. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 28 report. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of FPRX in report on Tuesday, April 12 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 15 by Guggenheim. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 19 report.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 530,595 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 585,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,521 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold FPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 0.19% less from 30.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 284,200 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Altrinsic Global Ltd owns 90,000 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Co holds 0% or 906 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 11,290 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 142,721 were reported by Millennium Ltd. 4.51 million are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Ancora Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Gru Inc invested in 22,249 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 17,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De invested in 0.14% or 136,029 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has 67,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 0% or 166,790 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 08, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why this Peninsula startup is primed for an $80.5 million IPO – San Francisco Business Times” published on May 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Five Prime Therapeutics Announces $25 Million Payment by Bristol-Myers Squibb for Cabiralizumab Development Milestone – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Bursting at the seams,’ this high-profile Peninsula biotech company is moving to a bigger home – San Francisco Business Times” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Presents At LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series on Rare Disease and Immuno-Oncology – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2017.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $528.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 292,282 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $32.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, April 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, January 11. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by Credit Agricole. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Thursday, December 1 to “Hold”. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 16 by Nomura.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banks fall premarket after Citi, JPMorgan note weak trading – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martin Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 377,189 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.93 million shares. Veritable LP accumulated 308,056 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 1.76M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2,355 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) has 1.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Darsana Capital Prtn LP holds 6.50M shares or 6% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wagner Bowman Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Northstar Grp Inc has 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livingston Asset Mgmt Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 19,667 shares stake. 185,964 are held by Bancshares Of The West. Salient Lta has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.68 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.