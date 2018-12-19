Eam Investors Llc increased Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) stake by 67.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 45,162 shares as Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC)’s stock declined 5.88%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 112,013 shares with $1.89M value, up from 66,851 last quarter. Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. now has $390.07M valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 13,842 shares traded. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) has risen 103.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVC News: 19/03/2018 – FDA: NATURAL GROCERS ISSUES RECALL DUE TO SALMONELLA; 03/05/2018 – Natural Grocers 2Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N – INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR DAILY AVERAGE COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Natural Grocers; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS 2Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 30/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, UNIT APPOINTED ALBERT S ORGANICS AS ITS PRIMARY DISTRIBUTOR OF ORGANIC PRODUCE PRODUCTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGVC); 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS SEES FY EPS 43C TO 50C, EST. 22C; 03/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Leaf Group LTD. (NYSE:LEAF) had an increase of 1.91% in short interest. LEAF’s SI was 133,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.91% from 131,200 shares previously. With 39,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Leaf Group LTD. (NYSE:LEAF)’s short sellers to cover LEAF’s short positions. The SI to Leaf Group LTD.’s float is 1.05%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 324 shares traded. Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has declined 5.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.12% the S&P500.

More notable recent Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Leaf Group Ltd. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to â€œLEAFâ€ NYSE:LEAF – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Leaf Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Top Marijuana Beverage Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Leaf Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leaf Group: Media Assets Are Thriving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2018.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $170.17 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Marketplaces and Media. It currently has negative earnings. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and creates on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand.

More notable recent Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Research Report Identifies CoreLogic, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Old Dominion Freight Line, Emerson Electric, Boston Scientific, and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-earnings rip for Natural Grocers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “52 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Natural Grocers: Where Can It Go From Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Eam Investors Llc decreased Fti Consulting Inc. (NYSE:FCN) stake by 10,260 shares to 38,593 valued at $2.83 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Natera Inc. stake by 59,769 shares and now owns 145,774 shares. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold NGVC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 15.21% more from 7.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 137,322 shares. Edge Wealth reported 0.01% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). First Mercantile, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,487 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 15,170 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd reported 2,630 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for 43,694 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 15,600 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). State Street has invested 0% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Pdts Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 16,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for 66,075 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 32,400 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $243,408 activity. 2,484 Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shares with value of $53,408 were sold by Dissinger Todd. $190,000 worth of stock was sold by Isely Lark on Monday, December 3.