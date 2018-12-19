Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 5.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 115,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.60 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 907,189 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declined 2.34% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 5,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.46M, down from 84,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $147.42. About 927,542 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 10,941 shares to 189,895 shares, valued at $16.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold GGG shares while 123 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 135.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 137.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Ab owns 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 98,391 shares. Westwood Gp has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 145,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.06% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Moreover, Balyasny Asset has 0.03% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 131,597 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 9,059 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 48,195 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Nuance Investments Ltd holds 128,028 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Montrusco Bolton Invests reported 125,307 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). First Merchants owns 42,620 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 26.47% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GGG’s profit will be $71.56M for 23.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. Chambers Caroline M sold $4.59 million worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 15 analysts covering Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Graco Inc had 36 analyst reports since September 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 14, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GGG in report on Tuesday, January 30 with “Hold” rating. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Monday, July 31 report. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GGG in report on Monday, May 1 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GGG in report on Monday, June 5 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) on Wednesday, January 3 with “Hold” rating. Wunderlich downgraded Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) on Wednesday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by William Blair given on Thursday, July 21. Robert W. Baird maintained Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold” rating.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $936.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 20,432 shares to 29,255 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 7,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.76 million for 23.78 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $17.92 million activity. Shares for $450,884 were sold by BILLER LESLIE S. $1.43 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was sold by Berger Larry L. 40,025 shares were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR, worth $6.41M. The insider Mulhere Timothy P sold 9,800 shares worth $1.50M. HIGGINS ARTHUR J sold $1.30 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 27. Hickey Michael A had sold 32,468 shares worth $5.06 million.