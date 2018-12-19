Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 6,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, down from 12,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 13.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 62.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 118,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,464 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50M, down from 191,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.93. About 514,867 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.03% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. IRM’s profit will be $154.55 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Iron Mountain Incorporated had 18 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 16 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39.0 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $43 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, April 18 to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Sell” on Wednesday, June 7. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IRM in report on Friday, October 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $123,602 activity. 1,765 shares valued at $61,687 were sold by RAKOWICH WALTER C on Tuesday, July 3.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $587.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 21,545 shares to 24,221 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold IRM shares while 120 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 241.45 million shares or 2.25% more from 236.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company invested in 10,968 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 6,500 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc has 32,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Century owns 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 10,408 shares. 13,015 were accumulated by Westwood Gp. Kcm Advsr Ltd owns 5,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 6,909 shares. Financial Architects holds 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 263,104 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 3.64M shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 58,138 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership owns 232,095 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 21,810 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,720 shares. Daiwa Inc has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 8 by Argus Research. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Daiwa Securities on Tuesday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Friday, September 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, August 22. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 26. Drexel Hamilton maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, August 23. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $208.0 target.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.77 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $234.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Capital by 86,325 shares to 651,150 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.