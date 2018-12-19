Edgewood Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 141,361 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 1.04 million shares with $2.07 billion value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $764.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $12.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1563.73. About 4.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video)

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.86, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 5 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 5 sold and reduced stakes in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.86 million shares, up from 5.83 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Torchlight Energy Resources Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Reynolds Shelley had sold 435 shares worth $824,513. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $2.32 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, August 21. 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69 million worth of stock or 16,964 shares. $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. $952,500 worth of stock was sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Planning Advsr Limited Co reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Howland Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,137 shares. Clearbridge Ltd reported 169 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,919 shares. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,106 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt accumulated 283 shares. 140 were reported by Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited. Hartford Financial stated it has 640 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 6,619 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 149,168 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. New York-based Oppenheimer Com has invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alliancebernstein LP holds 913,094 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Fcg Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Dodge Cox has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 11,622 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 217,064 shares to 15.41 million valued at $2.31 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 742,067 shares and now owns 8.58M shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 71.34 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 13 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2250 target in Friday, July 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 27.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22,521 activity.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.42 million. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three gas and oil projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. It currently has negative earnings.