Among 6 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raymond James Financial had 8 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, December 10 report. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. Goldman Sachs initiated Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was upgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, July 13. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $86 New Target: $85 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold New Target: $85.0000 Initiate

26/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $86.0000

26/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $117 New Target: $111 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $110 New Target: $100 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $111 New Target: $96 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Outperform Upgrade

13/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $108 Upgrade

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 24.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 593,110 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 2.99 million shares with $806.75 million value, up from 2.40M last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $109.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $223.99. About 3.24M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Among 13 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, September 17. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, December 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $282 target. Guggenheim maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, August 8. Guggenheim has “Neutral” rating and $275 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 14 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 7.93M shares to 11.91 million valued at $350.98M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 347,306 shares and now owns 647,981 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 148 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com owns 3.89M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rothschild Communications Asset Management Us owns 67,129 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Prescott Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1,900 shares. Moreover, Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il has 0.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Twin Tree LP reported 49,299 shares. The California-based Cap Research has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,216 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.38% or 1.61M shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,398 shares. Welch & Forbes invested in 0.08% or 12,501 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. On Thursday, November 1 Rencher Bradley sold $2.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 12,000 shares. 2,940 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $758,108 were sold by Lewnes Ann. The insider Ricks David A bought $19,607. $2.73 million worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Friday, July 20.

The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 943,587 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 14.56% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 100.42 million shares or 0.63% less from 101.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 24,338 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Llc has 28,150 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Qs Limited Liability invested in 1,206 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 6,179 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 288,550 shares. Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 0.03% or 69,566 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund reported 0.05% stake. Johnson Counsel holds 0% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Co accumulated 18,799 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 171,656 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Cardinal Capital Management has 0.52% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 19,917 shares. 2.64M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $937,713 activity. Catanese George also sold $520,352 worth of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) shares. Elwyn Tashtego S also bought $110,625 worth of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) on Monday, October 29. Another trade for 5,698 shares valued at $527,986 was made by Carson John C Jr. on Monday, September 10.