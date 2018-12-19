Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 311,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.76M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $886.98 million, up from 7.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 67.66M shares traded or 84.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 41.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 242,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 342,744 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.44M, down from 585,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $174.52. About 3.34 million shares traded or 57.42% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $13.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.18 million shares to 6.49M shares, valued at $319.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX) by 783,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ruffer Llp reported 62,811 shares stake. Moreover, Interactive Financial Advsr has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 600 shares. Glovista Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,250 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 2.66% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 154,898 shares. 5.98M were reported by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Llc. Madison holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 399,588 shares. Reliance Trust reported 2,133 shares or 4.82% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 482,043 shares. 1.11 million were reported by Montag And Caldwell Ltd Llc. 607,629 are held by Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Carlson Capital invested in 0.63% or 21,235 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Limited Liability Co invested in 10.18 million shares. Cna stated it has 125,900 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Prudential stated it has 14.24M shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold $1.12M. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70 million was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82 million for 28.15 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $21.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 201,820 shares to 300,843 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 72,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $24.94 million activity. 19,731 shares were sold by Sieving Charles E, worth $3.55M. Silagy Eric E also sold $2.92 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares. $1.39 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Kelliher Joseph T. Pimentel Armando Jr sold 4,920 shares worth $836,940. 7,639 shares were sold by CUTLER PAUL I, worth $1.32 million. 1,600 shares valued at $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E on Monday, October 1.

