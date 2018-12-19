Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (NYSE:LOMA) had an increase of 3.97% in short interest. LOMA’s SI was 518,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.97% from 498,400 shares previously. With 408,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (NYSE:LOMA)’s short sellers to cover LOMA’s short positions. The SI to Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad’s float is 0.89%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 105,601 shares traded. Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:LOMA) has declined 54.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LOMA News: 08/03/2018 – Loma Negra 4Q Rev MXN4.45B; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 4km ENE of Loma Linda, CA; 07/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA LOMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 17/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.6 – 1km S of Loma Linda, CA; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.2 – 2km WNW of Loma Linda, California; 20/04/2018 – Point Loma Resources Announces 2017 Year End Financial and Operating Results; 12/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.4 – 4km SE of Loma Linda, CA; 30/04/2018 – OBNK, EVLO Launched, LOMA Lockup Ends: Equity Capital Markets; 24/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA: NO PROCEDURE, INVESTIGATION BY ANTITRUST COMMISSION; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL EXITED FB, LOMA, MT, NUE, ITUB IN 1Q: 13F

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased Matador Res Co (MTDR) stake by 19.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Elk Creek Partners Llc acquired 84,754 shares as Matador Res Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 36.18%. The Elk Creek Partners Llc holds 517,529 shares with $17.10 million value, up from 432,775 last quarter. Matador Res Co now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 962,111 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 29.30% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 32C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima makes and sells cement. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The firm offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It has a 21.72 P/E ratio. It serves clients operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management.

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased Daseke Inc stake by 81,856 shares to 988,140 valued at $7.93 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 34,857 shares and now owns 557,613 shares. Kinsale Cap Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.08, from 2.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MTDR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 100.27 million shares or 1.52% less from 101.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,530 are held by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Jbf Incorporated has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 340,707 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Services Ltd holds 14,260 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 34,420 shares. Voya Limited Liability Co holds 38,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 13,730 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 24,089 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 1.68M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 115,515 are held by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.04% or 9.10M shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Matador Resources had 7 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by KLR Group. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 25 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate” on Wednesday, August 15. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 7 by JP Morgan.