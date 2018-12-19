Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 45.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 13,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,472 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $733,000, down from 28,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.15. About 77,023 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 18.50% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 49.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 8,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,274 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $391,000, down from 16,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 9.36M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 08/05/2018 – VenueNext Receives Investment from Intel Capital; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $313,856 activity. 2,235 shares were sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph, worth $102,050. Another trade for 12 shares valued at $557 was made by McBride Kevin Thomas on Monday, August 20. On Thursday, November 29 the insider SWAN ROBERT HOLMES bought $247,155.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PAG’s profit will be $93.34 million for 9.13 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

