Axa increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 105.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,338 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87M, up from 15,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.28. About 183,827 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 1.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – REG-IDEX annual report for 2017; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV SIXTEEN%; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Idex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.05 TO $5.20, EST. $5.11; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS

Emerald Advisers Inc increased its stake in Imperva Inc (IMPV) by 20.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Advisers Inc bought 87,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 511,761 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.77 million, up from 424,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc who had been investing in Imperva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 459,603 shares traded. Imperva, Inc. (NYSE:IMPV) has risen 34.92% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IMPV News: 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Rev $84.2M; 15/05/2018 – ELLIOTT REDUCED IMPV IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Imperva Appoints David Woodcock to Lead Worldwide Sales; 16/05/2018 – Imperva Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – lmperva Appoints David Woodcock to Lead Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – Imperva 1Q Included About $4.3M of Restructuring and Non-Routine Consulting Expenses Related to Restructuring and Strategy; 23/03/2018 – Imperva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Imperva

Emerald Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.71B and $2.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 385,460 shares to 466,135 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 10,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,334 shares, and cut its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $14.80 million activity. Shares for $520,786 were sold by Grogan William K on Tuesday, August 14. YATES MICHAEL J had sold 3,143 shares worth $480,879 on Monday, August 27.

Axa, which manages about $27.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 33,600 shares to 4,200 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 30,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,939 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).