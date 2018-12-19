Among 2 analysts covering Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seacoast Banking had 2 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. FBR Capital maintained Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. See Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) latest ratings:

15/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

31/07/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $37 New Target: $35 Maintain

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 2.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 11,000 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 380,157 shares with $46.49 million value, down from 391,157 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $207.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 5.81 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 11.33 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, November 5. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 3 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 6 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Van Strum And Towne reported 11,170 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 10,335 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.17% or 147,218 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,259 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest Inc has 1.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,619 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 249,586 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,613 shares. 130,340 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability holds 0.93% or 54,445 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.07% or 7,039 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 911,300 shares. House Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Farmers Trust holds 0.36% or 10,515 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. $550,991 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) stake by 800 shares to 3,200 valued at $1.45 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 19,700 shares and now owns 73,400 shares. Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc was raised too.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding firm for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail clients in Florida. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, firms, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 25 investors sold Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares while 38 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 38.90 million shares or 1.14% more from 38.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 14,875 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Prudential has 0% invested in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Suntrust Banks owns 17,925 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). 700 were reported by Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 11,259 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 624,764 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 103,570 shares.