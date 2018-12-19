Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 27.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,830 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45M, down from 19,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 1.40 million shares traded or 39.69% up from the average. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has risen 9.20% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 34.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 19,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,320 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63M, down from 55,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $92.72. About 2.37 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 18,854 shares to 126,036 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 7,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Among 18 analysts covering Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Wabtec had 45 analyst reports since December 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, April 23. KeyCorp upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Wednesday, April 26. KeyCorp has “Overweight” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, May 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 16 by Wolfe Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 25. Wells Fargo maintained Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, October 24 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WAB’s profit will be $98.54M for 17.35 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.37% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.58 million activity. On Wednesday, August 1 the insider WAHLSTROM SCOTT sold $1.10 million. Hehir Brian sold 8,000 shares worth $861,128. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also sold $11.36M worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. $874,192 worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Friday, August 24. Mastalerz John A Jr also sold $355,014 worth of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, July 26. The insider FOSTER LEE B II sold $441,046.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WAB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 87.84 million shares or 7.00% less from 94.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.78M are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Nordea Inv owns 0% invested in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 4,344 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 2,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Invsts has 25,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 487,639 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 31,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0.15% or 149,890 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp invested in 524,078 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 115,721 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 1,213 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 38,404 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.03% in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 25,676 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd has 3,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE – Work In Progress, Lots Of Work – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Be Fooled, 2019 Might Not Be Better for General Electric Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric’s Brilliant Move – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2018. More interesting news about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” published on October 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 21, 2018.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 23,639 shares to 30,303 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Next Alt Sarl.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. S&P Research maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 27 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by Robert W. Baird. UBS upgraded EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Thursday, March 30. UBS has “Buy” rating and $109 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 14 by Citigroup. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12000 target in Friday, April 13 report. Susquehanna maintained it with “Positive” rating and $84 target in Tuesday, January 26 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 5 report. As per Monday, May 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.70 million for 14.40 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments accumulated 224 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 13,136 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Snyder Cap Lp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 225,301 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 69,738 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Signature Est Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.1% or 183,269 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stralem & Com holds 2.46% or 64,920 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Waverton Invest Mngmt reported 719,993 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt Lp holds 24,125 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,487 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cap Sarl reported 77,755 shares.