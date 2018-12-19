Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 60.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 76,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 49,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.59 million, down from 125,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. It closed at $30.77 lastly. It is down 12.63% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 48.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 261,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, down from 540,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 39.31M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.80 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Law firm to move Houston office to Capitol Tower – Houston Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Buy While Theyâ€™re Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by KBW to “Outperform”. Vetr downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, August 11 to “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, September 8 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Sandler O’Neill. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $27 target in Monday, October 9 report. As per Wednesday, October 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2400 target in Wednesday, May 31 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Monday, April 24 to “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 16 report.

Arlington Value Capital Llc, which manages about $404.14M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 239,610 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $259.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 246,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dudley Shanley stated it has 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sunbelt Securities owns 38,252 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr accumulated 23,403 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 627,542 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 69,562 shares. Basswood Management Limited Liability stated it has 1.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 15.77M shares. The California-based L And S Advsrs has invested 1.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.93 million are held by Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 49,853 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Assoc accumulated 13,482 shares. Court Place Lc accumulated 0.78% or 70,238 shares. Sandhill Lc owns 535,059 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Birinyi Assoc reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Equity Commonwealth had 13 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) earned “Sell” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 10. The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 9 by Bank of America. As per Monday, August 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) on Thursday, September 1 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Friday, November 6. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 8 report.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.19 per share. EQC’s profit will be $19.44M for 48.08 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.