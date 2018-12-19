EtherSportz (ESZ) soars 9.60% on December 18-19

EtherSportz (ESZ) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.00193016 or 9.60% trading at $0.022029. According to Top Crypto Experts, EtherSportz (ESZ) eyes $0.0242319 target on the road to $0.054250362755615. ESZ last traded at IDEX exchange. It had high of $0.022029 and low of $0.02009884 for December 18-19. The open was $0.02009884.

EtherSportz (ESZ) is down -10.85% in the last 30 days from $0.02471 per coin. Its down -55.30% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.04928 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago ESZ traded at $0.00 (non existent). ESZ has 10.00 million coins mined giving it $220,290 market cap. EtherSportz maximum coins available are 10.00 million. ESZ uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 16/01/2018.

EtherSportz is an online platform developed to be a matchmaking and tournaments mechanism for popular online video games. The user pays an entry fee to win cash rewards by competing online with others on his favorite PC games. The rewards are paid using a “pool” method which sees the winning player or team take the full prize. The user can choose between several competition options: challenges, head to head matches and tournaments.

ESZ is an ERC20-based token created by Ethersportz. The entry fee to any of the supported online gaming competition, known as “eSports”, will be paid on ESZ, the official reward pool token of Eszplay.com.