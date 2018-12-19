Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 2,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,290 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.68 million, up from 223,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 3.25 million shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 7.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 5,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,776 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.81 million, down from 78,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 9.69M shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.41% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security Tru Com has invested 1.91% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.92% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 32,300 were reported by Intact Investment Mgmt. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication Ltd reported 21,937 shares stake. Nomura stated it has 8,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guardian Co holds 109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,694 were accumulated by Gam Ag. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd Llc owns 3,051 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Whittier Company has 194,550 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Braun Stacey Assoc holds 0.13% or 9,635 shares in its portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,500 shares. Zebra Mgmt reported 6,394 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 0.92% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. Another trade for 1,272 shares valued at $274,752 was sold by Hammes Eric D..

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Company (MMM) CEO Michael Roman Presents at Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “As Expected, Evolution, Not Revolution, From 3M – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3M Company (MMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 12 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $244 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. As per Monday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, July 19.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,600 shares to 6,259 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,156 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $884.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 11,866 shares to 42,335 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $13000 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Thursday, October 27. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112.0 target in Wednesday, January 3 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 3 report.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $512,776 activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider Flessner Kyle M sold $1.51 million.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on November 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Boosts Market Share With New Converters – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “2 Tech Companies to Consider as US-China Trade War Comes to a Ceasefire – GuruFocus.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – QQQ, ADBE, PYPL, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 88 were reported by Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested in 8,155 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Holderness Invs Company reported 9,303 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Frontier Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gould Asset Management Llc Ca reported 3,140 shares stake. 331,125 are held by Co National Bank. Ironwood Ltd Com reported 200 shares. Inv House Limited Liability Company invested in 113,133 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 143,244 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp reported 1.72M shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,122 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Company Pa owns 15,183 shares. First Dallas Securities, Texas-based fund reported 4,024 shares. Ww Asset has invested 0.35% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).