Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $188.45 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 25.57 million shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 37.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,710 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.13M, up from 111,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 2.46M shares traded or 45.36% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $421.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,102 shares to 65,149 shares, valued at $29.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,989 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. Fallon John A. sold 2,373 shares worth $139,675. Shares for $5.71M were sold by LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER on Wednesday, October 31. The insider Zanotti Katherine S sold 2,847 shares worth $167,574. The insider COWARD D SCOTT sold 2,190 shares worth $174,118. WYZGA MICHAEL S sold 2,468 shares worth $184,730. $77,577 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Doyle James Edward.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Huntington Bank stated it has 13 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.47% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company owns 31,740 shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 150,000 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 16,388 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Associates Inc stated it has 34,850 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2.55M shares in its portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 43,993 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 39,310 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Victory reported 0.16% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% stake. Hartford Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Moody Financial Bank Division stated it has 0.33% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Frontier Cap Ltd Co holds 1.59 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

