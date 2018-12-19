Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 88.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 380,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 50,002 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75 million, down from 430,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 7.76M shares traded or 88.79% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO A FINANCING CONDITION; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees Express Scripts Deal Completed by Dec. 31; 21/05/2018 – GLC/NHHC/JHC MERGER CFO SLUSSER FORMERLY CFO OF EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in Latest Health Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Health insurer Cigna set to buy Express Scripts: report; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 08/03/2018 – Express Scripts Holders Will Own About 36% of Combined Company; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CEO SEES DEMINIMIS OVERLAP WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS: CNBC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 59.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 17,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,099 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 29,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 3.69M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $218.19 million and $162.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18,501 shares to 34,127 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 38.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,297 were accumulated by Homrich Berg. Carlson Capital Mgmt owns 3,655 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 732,568 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Coatue Limited Liability accumulated 1.21% or 1.36M shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 2,910 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.31% or 1.63 million shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Syntal Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.79% or 26,838 shares. Pacific Glob Mngmt Company reported 0.52% stake. Washington Tru National Bank holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 27,292 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 39,941 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated reported 40,736 shares stake. 218,844 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Llc. American Gru Incorporated has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, June 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 29 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 19 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 23. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 24 by Telsey Advisory Group. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of NKE in report on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by HSBC.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” on November 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Retail Stocks That Are Winners According to Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Earnings Preview: Truly A Growth Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Nike’s North American Sales Have Been Rebounding, But Now Analysts Are Concerned About International – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A had sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36 million on Wednesday, September 19. 17,000 shares valued at $1.45 million were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. Hill Elliott sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774. $11.86M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. $3.06 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Krane Hilary K on Thursday, July 5.

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Express Scripts (ESRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Back from the Holiday and Ready to Rally – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Walmart (WMT) and Express Scripts (ESRX) Sign Three-Year Agreement to Deliver Greater Value to Insured and Uninsured Pharmacy Customers – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 11/23/2018: ESRX,CI,NVO,IPCI – Nasdaq” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PRMW, ESRX, CRM – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Bank Of Hawaii owns 2,678 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Management Lc owns 2,357 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com, a Oregon-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 8,346 shares stake. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. 31,715 were reported by Bb&T Ltd Liability. Mawer Investment Mgmt reported 92,881 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 0.08% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 8,116 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited holds 2,409 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 13,815 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.44M shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advsr Limited Co has 0.41% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). The Alabama-based Rfg Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). 72,625 are held by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 EPS, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual EPS reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.