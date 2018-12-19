Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com (HLX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 153,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 547,356 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.41 million, down from 700,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solu Grp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 1.16M shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has risen 8.19% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLX); 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7

Grubman Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 83.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grubman Wealth Management bought 4,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,578 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $814,000, up from 5,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grubman Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.4. About 11.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. 7,855 shares were sold by Schleckser Robert N, worth $619,861. Shares for $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. $746,620 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was sold by Spellings James M Jr. 15,000 shares were sold by Corson Bradley W, worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19. Another trade for 7,562 shares valued at $614,337 was made by Rosenthal David S on Tuesday, December 4. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was sold by Hansen Neil A.

Grubman Wealth Management, which manages about $241.85M and $149.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,570 shares to 131,155 shares, valued at $21.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Conning has 1.68% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartwell J M Lp stated it has 73,799 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn owns 0.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 41,216 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5.73 million shares. Waverton Inv Limited accumulated 93,495 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3.04 million shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested 0.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 2.01M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne has invested 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lee Danner And Bass invested in 174,872 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 1.76% or 8.89 million shares. Fiera Capital Corp reported 66,526 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership reported 0.68% stake. Moreover, Botty Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,530 shares. Grand Jean Mngmt invested in 6,060 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.89% negative EPS growth.

