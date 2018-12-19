Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08 million, up from 28,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 56.73M shares traded or 123.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Gets High Marks for Washington Performance; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HELPS REGISTER VOTERS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE GONE TO POLLS OTHERWISE – ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 22/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grilling; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg Testimony: Senators Question Facebook’s Commitment to Privacy; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 26.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 51,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.84M, up from 196,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 384,933 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 10.56% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- ISS & GLASS, LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF TAUBMAN CENTERS SUPPORT ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT TO BOARD; 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Exits Stake in Taubman Centers; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Activist investor takes aim at Taubman Centers again; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Taubman Centers Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q FFO/SHR 88C; 21/03/2018 Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Board of Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 08/05/2018 – IGNORE: LITT’S TAUBMAN CENTERS PROPOSALS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Sees Underperformance as Driven by Apparent Conflicts of Interest Between Taubman Family and Hldrs

Among 21 analysts covering Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Taubman Centers Inc. had 46 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Monday, October 22. On Friday, June 15 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 13. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 18. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of TCO in report on Tuesday, November 27 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 16 by Evercore. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, September 28. BMO Capital Markets initiated Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) rating on Monday, September 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $48.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, September 25. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 57.55 million shares or 2.71% more from 56.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Forward Management Limited Liability Company holds 145,535 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Llc stated it has 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 7,633 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). 284,426 are held by Sei Investments. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 89,600 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 18,249 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv stated it has 33,438 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 106,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 61,366 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 15,793 shares. New York-based Apg Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has invested 1.25% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Since November 1, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $177,049 activity. TAUBMAN ROBERT S bought 250 shares worth $12,833.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $771.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 211,850 shares to 6,410 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,450 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prentiss Smith And Company reported 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tekne Ltd Llc holds 198,680 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 27,955 shares. Verus Ptnrs Inc holds 1,232 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ancora Ltd Liability accumulated 15,648 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation reported 243,842 shares stake. Private Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strs Ohio holds 1.98M shares. 1,217 were accumulated by Hgk Asset. Beach Invest Management Lc reported 2,370 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,664 shares. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3,908 shares. Sfmg holds 0.35% or 15,023 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Company owns 2.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 97,683 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.06 million worth of stock or 10,600 shares. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 257,000 shares worth $52.26M. $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, November 14. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold $5.19M worth of stock. Shares for $157,500 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, July 18. FISCHER DAVID B. had sold 61,103 shares worth $10.77M.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 27. As per Thursday, December 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Thursday, April 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 3. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, February 2. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $135 target. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, July 27. Wedbush reinitiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 8 by Credit Suisse. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150 target in Thursday, April 28 report.